Shutdown watch starts as August looms

“We are going to scare the hell out of you,” Coons said at the Aspen Security Forum, alongside Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and James Risch (R-Idaho). “We’re really good at that.”

“On the debt ceiling, on default, we came right up to the end,” said Coons, who serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee.

“We’re gonna have a government shutdown because we’re gonna fight between the House and Senate about appropriations. Maybe, I sure hope not. We keep coming right up close.”

Negotiators on both sides have been ramping up efforts to advance their 12 fiscal year 2024 government funding bills out of committee with hopes of legislation being brought to floor soon after.

Less than three months stand between Congress and a Sept. 30 shutdown deadline.

There is just a week left until a weekslong recess in August and about a handful of bills yet to be passed out of committee between both chambers.

The pressure is on for negotiators to finish as much work as possible before leaving Washington next week.

“In the end, it is exactly these kind of gentlemen with whom I am able to work and where we are able to continue to deliver sustained, strong, forward-leaning initiatives around strengthening our country, our defense, our military, our manufacturing and our system,” Coons said.

“It’s really only because of the personal relationship that are at the core of the Senate that we’re still able to work,” he added.

