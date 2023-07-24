Research suggests remote employees actually work longer

Other research has found that remote work has also aided in boosting productivity for employees, The Hill’s Daniel De Visé reports.

“I think it’s because people are motivated to keep the arrangement, and so that motivation drives the productivity. They want it to work,” said Tammy Allen, a distinguished professor of psychology at the University of South Florida who studies work and family.

Polling from Gallup showed last year that a vast majority of Americans, or 94 percent, preferred to work at home at least part of the time, more than double the amount in 2019.

“I think 80 [percent], 90 percent of employees are very responsible and work well whether they’re at the home or the office,” said Matthew Bidwell, an associate professor of management at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

But Bidwell also discussed concerns around the practice of remote work moonlighting, which has been getting attention lately.

“There are these employees who have two or three full-time jobs,” he said. Because they work remotely, some moonlighters are able to trick two (or even three) employers into thinking they are giving each job their full attention.

“It is a concern,” he said. “I can’t believe many people are doing it. I think the experience has been widespread enough that companies are really worried about it.”



