2024 race heats up as Nikki Haley launches bid

In the 3.5-minute video, Haley criticized those she said “look at our past as evidence that America’s founding principles are bad” and said, “even on our worst day, we are blessed to live in America.”

Haley said that after the 2015 church shooting in Charleston, “we turned away from fear toward God and the values that still make our country the freest and greatest in the world.”

“We must turn in that direction again. Republicans have lost the popular vote in seven out of the last eight presidential elections. That has to change.”

Former President Trump — who lost the popular vote in the last two presidential elections — is Haley’s only notable official competition so far in the 2024 primary. Haley served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Trump. It’s early days still, and several other prominent Republicans are making moves for potential 2024 bids, including Sen. Tim Scott (R), also of South Carolina.

The Hill’s Max Greenwood and Julia Manchester reported ahead of the announcement that “Haley’s allies say that she has a unique lane in a potentially crowded GOP primary field that could help her cut through the noise, especially at a time when many Republicans are wavering on Trump’s candidacy.”

Max and Julia noted challenges for Haley as well: “Trump still maintains a solid base of support within the party. And while he hasn’t jumped into the race yet, early polling shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) as the person best positioned to challenge the former president next year.”

Read more here.

At the end of her launch video, Haley said of China, Russia and “the socialist left,” “I don’t put up with bullies. And when you kick back, it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels.”

According to the Center for America Women and Politics at Rutgers, three other prominent women have run for the Republican nomination since the 2000 presidential election cycle: Elizabeth Hanford Dole (1999), Michele Bachmann (2012) and Carly Fiorina (2016).