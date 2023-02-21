DeSantis takes his show on the road

DeSantis was in Staten Island in New York City; Elmhurst, Ill. (near Chicago); and Fort Washington, Pa. (near Philadelphia) on President’s Day. Politico reported that a new nonprofit issue advocacy organization called And to the Republic hosted the events.

Asked on “Fox & Friends” if the tour was about recruitment or a way to get the ball rolling on a presidential campaign, DeSantis said it was the former. “We want to let people know: We’re here, we’ve got a lot of great benefits, you’ll be appreciated, and you’ll have policies that work,” he said.

“Also, just the broader message — and not even about president or any of that — but just about, for our country, it’s important to admit that these left-wing policies have failed. They’ve empowered criminals. They’ve put the public at risk. They’ve put law enforcement officers at risk.”

NBC News noted that former President Trump has gotten support from police unions during his previous presidential bids and that Trump released what he called a “Plan to End Crime and Restore Law and Order” on Monday.

About that presidential bid: DeSantis said on “Fox & Friends” that he’ll be focused on promoting his book, which comes out Feb. 28, then on Florida’s legislative session between early March and early May. “So those are what we’re going to be doing over these next few months. As we get beyond that, then we can decide from there.”

About that book: It’s called “The Courage to be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival.” The description says it’s a “firsthand account from the blue-collar boy who grew up to take on Disney and Dr. Fauci” and a “rallying cry for every American who wishes to preserve our liberties.”