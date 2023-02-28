Chicago’s mayoral race comes to a head

Whether Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be among the top two is a major question heading into election night. Polling and endorsements show a cluster of four frontrunners: Lightfoot, Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García (D-Ill.), Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson and former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas. Perennial candidate Willie Wilson is also polling decently (which in this race means polling in the double digits).

Lightfoot’s tenure has been eventful. She took office less than a year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the nation. Chicago teachers went on strike months after Lightfoot’s inauguration (they also walked out early last year).

Lightfoot has campaigned on a record including economic development projects, police department reforms and an ordinance increasing the minimum wage. Challengers have criticized her record on public safety, investments in services and government reforms. Lightfoot has plenty to say about her challengers as well. The Hill’s Caroline Vakil reported on the campaigns’ messaging here.

Caroline notes that crime and public safety are the most important issues for many Chicagoans this year.

“Data from the Chicago Police Department suggests that criminal complaints in 2022 on crimes like murder and theft are above pre-pandemic levels in 2019,” Caroline wrote. “While other criminal complaints for crimes like burglary and aggravated battery are lower than four years ago.”



Also up for election: All 50 city council districts and all 66 police district council spots. The latter office is new this year. Voters will elect three council members to each of the city’s 22 police districts. According to the city’s Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability, the district councils will aim to strengthen connections between police and communities.

A little history: No incumbent mayor has lost in Chicago since Eugene Sawyer’s defeat in the 1989 special election. The city council elected Sawyer to serve after Mayor Harold Washington’s death in 1987. The last popularly elected mayor to lose an election was Jane Byrne in 1983.

Byrne is the only other woman to have led the city besides Lightfoot. Lightfoot is the first Black woman and first openly gay person to serve as Chicago mayor.

We might have to wait: “It might take some time after election night to call some of these races, even the mayor’s race,” Chicago Board of Elections director of public information Max Bever told NBC Chicago.

The board can count mail ballots postmarked or certified on or before election day that it receives by March 14.