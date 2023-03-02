Republicans’ busy week of pitch-making

The two most prominent Republicans officially running for president will be at CPAC. Trump is speaking on Saturday and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is slated for Friday. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, also running in 2024, is speaking Friday. Potential 2024 contender and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to speak Thursday.

The Hill’s Caroline Vakil has more on who will and won’t be speaking at CPAC here.

Haley and Ramaswamy will also speak at the Club for Growth’s donor retreat, as will several potential 2024 candidates, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis – absent from this year’s CPAC lineup (he spoke at last year’s event and, according to CBS News, declined an invite to this year’s). Also speaking at the donor retreat: Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas), former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.

“While the retreat will be a notably smaller and more exclusive affair than CPAC, it’s also seen as a prime opportunity for current and would-be candidates to introduce themselves to donors,” The Hill’s Max Greenwood wrote.

Trump was not invited (Pompeo was, Max reported, but can’t attend). Club for Growth president David McIntosh told reporters last month the group would support Trump if he won the GOP nomination but expressed concern he might not win the general election.

Americans for Prosperity, a major group within Charles Koch’s Libertarian-leaning donor network, said last month that it plans to support someone other than Trump in the 2024 primary.

DeSantis’s donor retreat appearance is part of a schedule that includes fundraisers in Texas on Saturday and a reception for the Orange County GOP in California Sunday. DeSantis is also promoting his book, which was released Tuesday. More from Max on DeSantis’s increasingly campaign-y moves here.

On the Democratic side, author Marianne Williamson is officially launching her second Democratic presidential primary campaign in D.C. on Saturday. President Biden hasn’t officially announced a reelection bid, though he said he intends to run again.