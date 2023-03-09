With his 2024 decision nearing, DeSantis makes his Iowa debut

DeSantis is set to attend events in Davenport and Des Moines on Friday to promote his new book, “The Courage to be Free,” and discuss his so-called “Florida Blueprint.” He’ll be joined at both stops by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a fellow Republican who will participate in two interview-style conversations with DeSantis.

It’s not DeSantis’s first trip outside of Florida this month. He made stops in Texas and California over the weekend. But the Iowa swing carries particular weight given the state’s premier status hosting the first-in-the-nation nominating contest.

The timing of the visit is also significant. DeSantis delivered his annual State of the State address on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the Florida legislature’s 60-day regular session. DeSantis has hinted that he’ll make a decision on a 2024 presidential after that session wraps up in May.

Also weighing on DeSantis’s Iowa visit: former President Donald Trump, who’s set to deliver remarks on education – a topic near and dear to DeSantis – in Davenport on Monday. Trump is hoping to reclaim the White House next year, but his path has been complicated by DeSantis, who’s seen as the former president’s most competitive Republican rival.

Early polling shows Trump as the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nod, with DeSantis trailing in second place.

But there’s a catch: in polls testing a hypothetical head-to-head matchup between the two men, DeSantis routinely comes out on top, suggesting that Trump could be in trouble if Republican voters coalesce around an alternative.

A highly anticipated measure of the Republican primary field is set to come out on Friday with the release of a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll that will gauge Iowans opinions of Trump, DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley. Of those four, only Trump and Haley have announced campaigns.