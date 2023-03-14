Trump ramps up attacks on DeSantis

Speaking to reporters on his plan en route to Iowa, Trump once again took credit for DeSantis’s victory in the 2018 Florida GOP gubernatorial primary, saying that DeSantis “was dead as a dog,” before Trump stepped in and endorsed him in the nominating contest. Asked whether he regretted backing DeSantis in the primary, Trump responded: “Yeah, maybe.”

It was only one of several potshots that Trump took on Monday. During an evening speech in Davenport that was initially billed as an address on education policy, the former president went out of his way to hit DeSantis on several fronts. He accused the Florida governor of being “very, very bad on ethanol” production – a major industry in Iowa – and claimed that DeSantis would “decimate” Social Security.

At another point in his speech, he called DeSantis a “disciple” of former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), one of Trump’s GOP critics, and compared him to Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), the party’s 2012 presidential nominee who lost to former President Barack Obama.

It’s not out of character for Trump to go after a political rival, either real or perceived. But his comments offer a clear hint at whom Trump sees as his biggest threat in 2024. DeSantis hasn’t announced a bid for the White House yet, but is actively preparing for a likely campaign and is expected to make a final decision after Florida’s annual legislative session ends in May.

And while he’s the ostensible frontrunner for now, there are some warning signs for Trump. A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll released on Friday showed that only 47 percent of Iowa Republicans would definitely vote for Trump if he were the GOP’s 2024 nominee. That’s down from 69 percent in June 2021.

Trump’s remarks were also notable because they came just three days after DeSantis made his Iowa debut with stops in Des Moines and Davenport. But DeSantis has yet to actually engage with Trump despite the criticism. During an appearance on Fox News on Monday, he laughed off a question about the attacks.