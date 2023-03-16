DeSantis faces GOP pushback over Ukraine comments 

As The Hill’s Al Weaver reports this morning, Senate Republicans are keeping their distance from DeSantis’ position over Ukraine, in which he responded to a Fox News questionnaire over Ukraine and suggested that it was not a “vital national interest” for the U.S. to become “further entangled in a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia.”

Fox News’s Tucker Carlson sent the questionnaire to 11 current and potential GOP presidential candidates, including DeSantis and former President Trump – whose stances on Ukraine go against Senate Republican support for Ukraine against Russia, Al writes.

What they’re saying: “I don’t agree with [DeSantis],” the No. 5 Senate Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.) told Al. “I think this is much bigger than a territorial dispute.”

Meanwhile, Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican, told reporters that “there are lots of different opinions on the U.S. involvement in Ukraine,” while adding, “but I think the majority opinion among Senate Republicans is that the United States has a vital national security interest there in stopping Russian aggression, and that’s certainly the view I have.”



DeSantis’ comments come little more than a year since Russia invaded Ukraine – an international war that the U.S. has devoted billions of dollars and weaponry to in its aid to Ukraine. The Russian invasion, however, has underscored divisions within the Republican Party over how much aid and involvement the country should be undertaking for Ukraine, with some GOP members like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) as some of the most vocal members of the party bristling at further U.S. involvement in the war.

However, ongoing U.S. aid to Ukraine has continued to receive bipartisan support. The Florida governor’s comments come ahead of what is expected to be a crowded – and possibly contentious – primary field of Republican challengers in the 2024 race.