Campaign Report
DeSantis faces GOP pushback over Ukraine comments
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is facing pushback from within his party after he said he did not believe Russia’s invasion of Ukraine necessitated deep U.S. involvement and labeled the war a “territorial dispute.”
As The Hill’s Al Weaver reports this morning, Senate Republicans are keeping their distance from DeSantis’ position over Ukraine, in which he responded to a Fox News questionnaire over Ukraine and suggested that it was not a “vital national interest” for the U.S. to become “further entangled in a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia.”
Fox News’s Tucker Carlson sent the questionnaire to 11 current and potential GOP presidential candidates, including DeSantis and former President Trump – whose stances on Ukraine go against Senate Republican support for Ukraine against Russia, Al writes.
What they’re saying: “I don’t agree with [DeSantis],” the No. 5 Senate Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.) told Al. “I think this is much bigger than a territorial dispute.”
Meanwhile, Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican, told reporters that “there are lots of different opinions on the U.S. involvement in Ukraine,” while adding, “but I think the majority opinion among Senate Republicans is that the United States has a vital national security interest there in stopping Russian aggression, and that’s certainly the view I have.”
DeSantis’ comments come little more than a year since Russia invaded Ukraine – an international war that the U.S. has devoted billions of dollars and weaponry to in its aid to Ukraine. The Russian invasion, however, has underscored divisions within the Republican Party over how much aid and involvement the country should be undertaking for Ukraine, with some GOP members like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) as some of the most vocal members of the party bristling at further U.S. involvement in the war.
However, ongoing U.S. aid to Ukraine has continued to receive bipartisan support. The Florida governor’s comments come ahead of what is expected to be a crowded – and possibly contentious – primary field of Republican challengers in the 2024 race.
Welcome to The Hill's Campaign Report, we're Caroline Vakil and Julia Manchester.
636 days until the 2024 2024 election
-
Six days until Nikki Haley throws her hat into the ring for the GOP nomination.
New survey points to top issues driving Black voters to the polls
|
© David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP
|
A new survey out this week is calling attention to the top issues that drove Black voters to the polls in last November’s midterms – and what they want to see accomplished ahead of 2024.
As The Hill’s Cheyanne Daniels writes, a survey conducted by the Future Action Fund and HIT Strategies last December and released on Wednesday found that the top issue among Black voters was inflation, with jobs following second and the economy in third.
Among some of the issues that Black voters want to see addressed by the Biden administration heading into the next presidential election, seeing gun safety legislation passed was noted by 44 percent of respondents. More than 40 percent also noted that acts of white supremacy should be recognized as domestic terrorism and that there should be a national security threat classification for white supremacy.
Heading into the next election: “Communicate in ways that center the Black experience and capture the nuances of the Black experience, use messages that are rooted in power and not fear, center Black voters and not political candidates, and create spaces that affirm Blackness and create collective joy,” LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter, told Cheyanne. “These are just some of the strategies that are critical to reaching Black voters not just during election cycles, but also year-round.”
Conservative group launches $5 million ad buy opposing Ohio amendment
|
|
Protect Women Ohio, a conservative, anti-abortion group, launched a $5 million ad campaign opposing an effort in the state to enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution.
The proposed amendment says “every individual has a right to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions, including but not limited to decisions on contraception, fertility treatment, continuing one’s own pregnancy, miscarriage care, and abortion.”
The amendment does not reference a person’s decision to medically transition. However, opponents of the effort argue that the legislation would “cut out” parents from decisions made by their children.
“This extreme amendment eliminates any current or future protections for minors requiring parents be notified and consent before their child undergoes a procedure like an abortion or sex change surgery. Ohioans must vote ‘no’ on this dangerous proposal,” said Molly Smith, a Protect Women Ohio board member.
|
|
|
