Republicans at odds over DeSantis attacks against Trump

As The Hill’s Al Weaver reports, DeSantis, who was careful not to fire back at Trump when the former president at times lashed out at him, has now waded into the possible Trump indictment and also tried to contrast himself with the former president.

During a press conference earlier this week, he said he didn’t “know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair” while also criticizing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as a “Soros DA.”

In an interview with Fox News’ Piers Morgan, he contrasted his leadership style with that of Trump, saying “I also think just in terms of my approach to leadership, I get personnel in the government who have the agenda of the people and share our agenda.”

“You bring your own agenda in, you’re gone. We’re just not gonna have that. So, the way we run the government, I think, is no daily drama, focus on the big picture and put points on the board,” he added.

But as Al reports, some within the GOP are unsure whether DeSantis’ decision to invoke Trump’s character is the right one and comes as other high-profile Republicans, including presidential and speculated ones alike, have come to Trump’s defense over the possibility of an indictment.

“The attacks from this week are too cute by half and come off as childish,” one GOP operative told Al. “What’s happening this week, the party thinks it’s wildly unfair and the way President Trump is being treated is a total joke, and they’re rallying around him — and that’s from a lot of people who love him, people who hate him who think he’s being treated unfairly.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) put it another way to Al, saying, “it’s gutsy.”

“He’s stepping into a big arena. It’s a big arena. He’s probably calculating that if he’s going to be in that arena, you can’t just take all the blows. You have to land a couple yourself.”