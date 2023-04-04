Voters head to the polls in Chicago and Wisconsin

Over in Chicago, voters will be choosing between former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson. Vallas finished first in the February race with 33 percent of the vote while Johnson notched a second place at 22 percent. Lori Lightfoot placed third, losing her reelection bid.

Save for their political affiliations – Vallas and Johnson are both Democrats – their approaches to addressing public safety and fixing Chicago Public Schools show they are two very different candidates. As The Hill’s Caroline Vakil reports today, Vallas has campaigned as a tough-on-crime candidate who has the backing of the Fraternal Order of Police; he’s also a school choice advocate who’s been supportive of charter schools.

Johnson has talked about public safety from an initiatives perspective rather than one largely focused on the role of police, such as creating an Office of Community Safety, and has more consistently spoken about the issue by leaning into the root causes around crime. He’s also advocated against charter schools and the idea of student-based budgeting, which relies on student enrollment.

Meanwhile in Wisconsin, voters across the state will choose between two candidates to replace an outgoing conservative justice on the state Supreme Court – a consequential election that will determine the partisan tilt of the court for at least the next two years.

Though the race is technically nonpartisan, Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz and former state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly – seen as the liberal and conservative candidates respectively – are vying for the open seat after they were the two top vote-getters in the initial February race.

A contested 1849 abortion law that bans abortions with very limited exceptions is expected to wind its way in front of the state Supreme Court. The high court could also hear challenges to the state’s election maps and even possible 2024 election challenges.

For Democrats, it’s the party’s first big test ahead of 2024 over whether the party can sustain its momentum since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer, as Caroline also reports here.