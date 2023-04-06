What Wisconsin and Chicago’s elections tell us about 2024

The Hill’s Caroline Vakil writes that Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz’s victory gives Democrats a boost in the battleground state as they prepare for the presidential election and the race for incumbent Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s seat.

Protasiewicz won the state’s vacant Supreme Court seat against conservative former state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly, closing out one of the most expensive and closely watched races this year.

Additionally, the win continues to make Democrats more optimistic about the galvanizing effect of abortion access as an issue to voters.

“I think the reason for that is pretty straightforward: [Republicans] have got an abortion problem. And as that issue continues to drive our politics and the conversation for probably the next couple of years, they have got to figure it out or they are going to continue to struggle when it comes to putting together a statewide coalition,” Wisconsin-based Democratic strategist Joe Zepecki told Caroline.

Progressives are also feeling a big boost of momentum following the elections in Wisconsin and in Chicago.

The Hill’s Hanna Trudo reports that Brandon Johnson’s win in the Chicago mayoral race gives progressives confidence in their approach to big cities after concerns rose over the handling of policing and crime in New York. Johnson and Protasiewicz’s victories will help progressives gain traction going into next year’s elections.