Chicago to host 2024 Democratic National Convention

Three sources tell The Hill that the Windy City is slated to be the site of the Democratic National Convention next year.

“I am thrilled that Democrats will take the stage in Chicago to share our party’s vision and values,” Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement. “The Midwest reflects America and will give Democrats an opportunity to showcase some of President Biden and Vice President Harris’s most significant accomplishments for American families.”



President Biden also praised the decision in a statement, calling it a “great choice.”



“Democrats will gather to showcase our historic progress including building an economy from the middle out and bottom up, not from the top down,” Biden said.



Other cities including Atlanta and New York were also floated as potential choices. But Democratic leaders ultimately chose Chicago because of its geographical proximity to swing states like Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota.

The Republican Party is also keenly aware of this dynamic. The GOP will be hosting the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, which is located roughly 90 miles north of Chicago.

