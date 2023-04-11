|
Chicago to host 2024 Democratic National Convention
|
The decision to host the convention in Chicago will put the party and President Biden in the middle of the political battleground that is the Midwest.
|
|
Three sources tell The Hill that the Windy City is slated to be the site of the Democratic National Convention next year.
“I am thrilled that Democrats will take the stage in Chicago to share our party’s vision and values,” Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement. “The Midwest reflects America and will give Democrats an opportunity to showcase some of President Biden and Vice President Harris’s most significant accomplishments for American families.”
President Biden also praised the decision in a statement, calling it a “great choice.”
“Democrats will gather to showcase our historic progress including building an economy from the middle out and bottom up, not from the top down,” Biden said.
Other cities including Atlanta and New York were also floated as potential choices. But Democratic leaders ultimately chose Chicago because of its geographical proximity to swing states like Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota.
The Republican Party is also keenly aware of this dynamic. The GOP will be hosting the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, which is located roughly 90 miles north of Chicago.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key Senate races begin to take shape
|
|
The 2024 Senate map is beginning to take shape as incumbents begin to launch their reelection bids.
Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. Bob Casey announced his reelection bid on Monday, but as The Hill’s Al Weaver and Julia Manchester report, much of the attention in that race is on the forming Republican primary. Republicans are hoping to improve their Pennsylvania Senate performance this time around with former Senate candidate Dave McCormick, who lost to Mehmet Oz in last year’s GOP Pennsylvania Senate primary. However, former 2022 gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano appears to be inching toward his own GOP Senate primary bid.
In Ohio, businessman and former Senate candidate Bernie Moreno (R) filed paperwork to challenge incumbent Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown (D) this week. NBC News reported that a source close to Moreno said that the businessman will formally announce his campaign next week.
Moreno said last year that he stepped out of the 2022 Ohio Senate primary after a private conversation with former President Trump, where the two agreed the Ohio field of candidates was too crowded with Trump-aligned Republicans.
And speaking of Trump and Senate races … The Hill’s Alexander Bolton reports that Senate Republicans, including members of leadership, are viewing the former president as a political liability and say he should stay out of 2024 Senate primaries.
“Sure seems like that would be helpful based on our lack of success in 2022,” said Senate Minority Whip John Thune.
Even Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of Trump’s most vocal allies in the Senate, echoed Thune’s concerns.
“If I were him, I’d focus on his own election, but I doubt if he’ll take that advice,” Graham said, referring to Trump.
|
|
|
Trump tries to discourage DeSantis
|
|
On the presidential front, Trump is publicly trying dissuade Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis from getting into the GOP primary.
The former president took to Truth Social on Monday, saying that a DeSantis primary bid would ultimately divide the Republican Party and hurt DeSantis’ career.
“Ron DeSantis is a young man who is not doing well against me in the polls, to put it mildly,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I believe that if he decides to run for President, which will only hurt and somewhat divide the Republican Party, he will lose the cherished and massive MAGA vote, and never be able to successfully run for office again.”
“If he remains Governor, which is what Florida voters assumed, it would be a whole different story….JUST SAYIN’ – But who knows?” he added.
The comments come as DeSantis appears to move closer to announcing a 2024 bid. The Florida governor has begun to assemble staff and has started making trips to early voting states in the GOP primary calendar, such as Iowa and South Carolina.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
-
|
|
|
|
-
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
