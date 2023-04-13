Tim Scott’s 2024 ambitions face skepticism

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott moved closer to formally announcing a presidential bid this week with the formation of a presidential exploratory committee. The Republican rolled out a video on Wednesday, laying out his reasons for why he’s considering a run.

“I know America is a land of opportunity, not a land of oppression. I know it because I lived it,” Scott says in the video. “That’s why it pains my soul to see the Biden liberals attacking every rung of the ladder that helped me climb. If the radical left gets their way, millions more families will be trapped in failing schools, crime ridden neighborhoods and crushing inflation. Not on my watch.”

When asked in an interview with CBS News whether he would endorse former President Trump if he is the 2024 GOP nominee, Scott said he plans on being the nominee.

Scott would be the highest-profile figure to jump into the GOP primary field since Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, announced her bid in February.

But many Republicans are expressing skepticism about a likely Scott candidacy, pointing to his standing in the polls.

A Winthrop University poll of registered South Carolina Republican voters released on Wednesday shows Scott polling at 7 percent in his home state, trailing Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Haley.

“The lane for him is fairly complicated,” one GOP operative told The Hill’s Al Weaver. “It’s either him or Pence at the end of the day. … The non-grievance politic. The getting-back-to-the-basics-of-being-a-Republican kind of stuff. Now is there a huge appetite for that? Not at the moment. But that doesn’t necessarily mean there won’t be.”

Scott is in the midst of an early state swing, making stops in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina this week.

On Thursday, Scott made news in an interview with WMUR in New Hampshire, when he said he would sign a 20-week abortion ban if he was president.