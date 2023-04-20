Trump endorsements put DeSantis on defense

Trump received his latest endorsement from Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.), who represents the House district that DeSantis once represented in Congress.

Other members of the Florida GOP congressional delegation like Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.) have thrown their weight behind Trump – a sting for DeSantis who met with GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill this week.

Meanwhile, the former president has seized on the rising number of endorsements, emphasizing his support among Florida lawmakers on his Truth Social today.

“A great group of supportive Florida Congressmen and Congresswomen, all who have Endorsed me, will be coming to Mar-a-Lago tonight,” Trump said. “Our support is almost universal in Florida and throughout the USA.”

Though DeSantis hasn’t even declared a presidential bid, his visits to Iowa and New Hampshire, in addition to his responses to Trump’s jabs, have positioned him in a somewhat political purgatory – garnering much of the media attention that comes with being a candidate without yet declaring himself as one.

That quasi-candidacy has in turn not only opened DeSantis up to attacks from Trump, but also from former New Jersey governor and 2016 GOP presidential contender Chris Christie.

“That’s not the guy I want sitting across from President Xi and negotiating our next agreement with China, or sitting across from Putin and trying to resolve what’s happening in Ukraine, if you can’t see around a corner that [Disney CEO] Bob Iger created for you,” Christie said at a Semafor event, taking a jab at the governor over his ongoing feud with Disney.

And as The Hill’s Max Greenwood writes this week, Republican donors in public and private are expressing concern about Desantis’ viability amid polling that continues to show Trump beating DeSantis in a hypothetical GOP primary field and as he fumbles over issues like abortion and Ukraine.

“I have put myself on hold,” top GOP donor Thomas Peterffy said in an interview with the Financial Times, adding “Because of his stance on abortion and book banning … myself, and a bunch of friends are holding our powder dry.”