DeSantis-Disney feud heats up

The lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in Tallahassee, is the latest development in a more than year-old feud between the Walt Disney Co. – one of Florida’s largest private employers – and DeSantis, who has castigated the company as the epitome of so-called “woke” corporate culture.

The feud stems from Disney’s opposition to the Parental Rights in Education Act, which prohibits classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation from kindergarten through the third grade. DeSantis signed that measure into law last year. Since then, DeSantis has moved to punish Disney by taking over the company’s self-governing district, which includes the company’s sprawling theme parks and resorts, and appointing his own board to oversee municipal services.

DeSantis has also proposed to ramp up state oversight of Disney World’s rides and attractions, and even suggested earlier this month the possibility of building a new state prison next to the company’s theme parks.

In its lawsuit, Disney argued that the governor has carried out a campaign of retribution for what amounted to the company exercising its First Amendment right to free speech.

Despite the lawsuit, DeSantis doesn’t appear likely to back down. Speaking at a press conference in Jerusalem, where he’s visiting as part of a multi-country trip billed as an “international trade mission,” the Florida governor brushed off the lawsuit as “political” and insisted that it doesn’t have any legal merit.

Picking a fight with a major company – and a critical part of Florida’s economic engine – might seem like an unusual move for a governor heading rapidly toward a 2024 presidential bid. But the feud could pay dividends when it comes to the GOP’s conservative base. A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday found that while most voters overall believe DeSantis is punishing Disney for exercising free speech, nearly two-thirds of Republicans – 64 percent – say the governor is rightfully rolling back Disney’s special privileges.