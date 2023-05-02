|
Campaign Report
Campaign Report
The GOP’s unsettled 2024 field
While polls show former President Trump far outrunning announced and prospective Republican rivals, the field is still taking shape.
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci/Mark Pynes/The Patriot-News via AP/Charles Krupa
Over the weekend, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott teased a “major announcement,” while Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin told The Wall Street Journal’s Gerard Baker on Monday that he would not be heading out on the campaign trail this year and would be focused on campaigning for Republicans running in Virginia state legislature races this year.
And Trump is still considered the clear frontrunner in the field. A CBS-YouGov poll released on Monday showed Trump leading a hypothetical GOP primary field with 58 percent support, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis trails at 22 percent support.
Last week DeSantis embarked on a multi-nation international trip, making stops in Japan, South Korea, Israel and the United Kingdom.
The Florida governor has also been in the headlines for his administration’s ongoing feud with Disney. On Monday, the board picked by DeSantis to oversee Disney in the state said it will sue the company after Disney announced last week it was suing the state of Florida.
NBC News reported last week that DeSantis could jump into the race as soon as mid-May. Still, DeSantis not jumping into the fray has not stopped Trump from escalating his feud with the Florida governor.
However, The Hill’s Max Greenwood reports that the state’s senators are making an effort to stay out of the presidential primary fray between Trump and DeSantis for now, which underscores the tightrope the two will have to walk in the primary.
|
165 days until Louisiana's gubernatorial primary
-
191 days until Kentucky’s and Mississippi’s gubernatorial generals
555 days until the 2024 general election
Biden flips the script on Republicans
|
The Hill’s Brett Samuels has a new piece out detailing Biden’s strategy of portraying himself as a “protector of freedom,” which would effectively flip the script on Republicans by using a word and concept that is normally touted by conservatives.
The term “freedom” or “freedoms” was invoked six times in the president’s reelection launch video. And his campaign’s first official ad used those words seven times.
“It’s pretty clear the strategy here is going to be, ‘Republicans are coming after our freedoms and our ability to do X, Y and Z,” one Democratic strategist told The Hill. “Those are typically talking points Republicans use, so we are playing on their turf and winning.”
Read full story here.
GOP uses age as a weapon against Democrats
|
|
Meanwhile, The Hill’s Julia Manchester and Alex Gangitano report that Republicans are seeking to hit Democrats over age going into 2024.
The main target is President Biden, who at 80 years old is the oldest president in history running for reelection. But Republicans, most recently presidential candidate Nikki Haley, are also calling on Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 89, to step down.
“The attacks illustrate how the GOP sees age as a way to defeat Biden in 2024, even as its party is led by a 76-year-old in former President Trump and an 81-year-old in Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell,” Julia and Alex report.
Haley has also called on politicians older than 75 years old to have to take a mandatory competency test, which was seen as a clear jab at Trump and Biden. The former South Carolina governor has specifically called on politicians to take the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, which is defined as “a brief, 30-question test that helps health care professionals detect cognitive impairments very early on.”
Cardin, Inslee out ahead of 2024
|
© AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File
|
Two Democrats on opposite ends of the country announced on Monday that they would not be seeking reelection in 2024.
In Washington State, Gov. Jay Inslee revealed he would not seek a fourth term, effectively clearing the way for younger Democratic voices in the state. Attorney General Bob Ferguson and state Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz have both expressed interest in the position.
Meanwhile, on the East Coast, Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin announced he would would not seek reelection, opening up that state’s Senate seat.
The Hill’s Al Weaver and Mychael Schnell report that Democrats are already prepping for an upcoming “rare” Senate race to replace Cardin. In fact, only five people have represented Maryland in the upper chamber over the past 35 years.
Democratic sources on Monday indicated that three possible candidates lead the pack of contenders to replace Cardin: Reps. David Trone (D-Md.), Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D).
