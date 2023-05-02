The GOP’s unsettled 2024 field

Over the weekend, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott teased a “major announcement,” while Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin told The Wall Street Journal’s Gerard Baker on Monday that he would not be heading out on the campaign trail this year and would be focused on campaigning for Republicans running in Virginia state legislature races this year.

And Trump is still considered the clear frontrunner in the field. A CBS-YouGov poll released on Monday showed Trump leading a hypothetical GOP primary field with 58 percent support, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis trails at 22 percent support.

Last week DeSantis embarked on a multi-nation international trip, making stops in Japan, South Korea, Israel and the United Kingdom.

The Florida governor has also been in the headlines for his administration’s ongoing feud with Disney. On Monday, the board picked by DeSantis to oversee Disney in the state said it will sue the company after Disney announced last week it was suing the state of Florida.

NBC News reported last week that DeSantis could jump into the race as soon as mid-May. Still, DeSantis not jumping into the fray has not stopped Trump from escalating his feud with the Florida governor.

However, The Hill’s Max Greenwood reports that the state’s senators are making an effort to stay out of the presidential primary fray between Trump and DeSantis for now, which underscores the tightrope the two will have to walk in the primary.