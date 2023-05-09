Trump’s return to CNN

|
Campaign Report
Former President Trump is set to participate in a CNN town hall tomorrow, marking the first interview he’s done with a major non-Fox News network since 2020.
© AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File
The details: CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins will moderate the town hall starting at 8 p.m. Eastern, from Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire.
Trump promoted the CNN town hall on his Truth Social platform while suggesting that CNN was doing the large-scale interview event for ratings.
“I’ll be doing CNN tomorrow night, LIVE from the Great State of New Hampshire, because they are rightfully desperate to get those fantastic (TRUMP!) ratings once again. They made me a deal I couldn’t refuse!!! Could be the beginning of a New & Vibrant CNN, with no more Fake News, or it could turn into a disaster for all, including me. Let’s see what happens? Wednesday Night at 8:00!!!” he wrote on Truth Social.
The backstory: Trump has at times had a frosty relationship with the news network, including suing CNN for defamation last year.
But as The Hill’s Brett Samuels and Dominick Mastrangelo reported last week, the Trump campaign is looking to rebuild the former president’s relationships with other media outlets beyond those that Trump has regularly been on, such as Fox News, Newsmax and OAN.
“Going outside the traditional Republican ‘comfort zone’ was a key to President Trump’s success in 2016,” a Trump adviser told Brett and Dominick. “Some other candidates are too afraid to take this step in their quest to defeat Joe Biden, and are afraid to do anything other than Fox News.”
The town hall also comes as Fox News recently settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion and later announced that Tucker Carlson had parted ways with the network. Its parent company, Fox Corp., reported a $50 million net loss for the first quarter of this year on Tuesday.
Recent polls show the former president dominating the presumptive 2024 White House field.
157 days until Louisiana's gubernatorial primary
-
184 days until Kentucky's and Mississippi's gubernatorial generals
548 days until the 2024 general election
McConnell crafts strategy to flip the Senate
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is offering insight into how Republicans plan to win back the Senate in 2024, telling CNN in an interview published on Monday that Republicans will be heavily focusing on Pennsylvania, Ohio, Montana and West Virginia.
“I didn’t mention Wisconsin; I think clearly you’d have to have an outstanding candidate. And I think there are some other places where with the right candidate, we might be able to compete – in Nevada, Arizona,” McConnell told CNN’s Manu Raju. “But as of right now the day that you and I are talking, I think we know that we are going to compete in four places heavily, and that would be, Montana, West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania.”
McConnell’s remarks offer some of the first glimpses into how the GOP is looking to flip the upper chamber after the Senate GOP leader blamed candidate quality for why some of their recruits in battleground states were unable to prevail in the November midterms.
While the Senate Republicans’ campaign arm did not get involved in the primaries last cycle, Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), the chairman this cycle, has shown the group is taking a different approach ahead of 2024.
“We do have the possibility of screwing this up and that gets back to candidate recruitment. I think that we lost Georgia, Arizona and New Hampshire because we didn’t have competitive candidates (last cycle). And Steve Daines and I are in exactly the same place – that starts with candidate quality,” McConnell told Raju.
|
Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) has launched a campaign ad in New Hampshire warning 2024 voters against backing former President Trump. "Donald Trump has proven he is unfit for office. Donald Trump is a risk America can never take again," Cheney says in a voiceover atop clips of Trump and the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
-
The 2024 RNC is coming to Milwaukee.
-
Coalition launches effort to get abortion amendment on Florida's 2024 ballot
-
Vivek Ramaswamy is everywhere.
-
Senate bid an 'absolute tossup' for Raskin
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday shot down the idea of moving a short-term debt ceiling hike to prevent a government default.
Harlan Crow rebuffed a request from the Senate Finance Committee to turn over a list of gifts he gave to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, according to a letter obtained by The Hill.
