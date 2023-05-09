Trump’s return to CNN

The details: CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins will moderate the town hall starting at 8 p.m. Eastern, from Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire.

Trump promoted the CNN town hall on his Truth Social platform while suggesting that CNN was doing the large-scale interview event for ratings.

“I’ll be doing CNN tomorrow night, LIVE from the Great State of New Hampshire, because they are rightfully desperate to get those fantastic (TRUMP!) ratings once again. They made me a deal I couldn’t refuse!!! Could be the beginning of a New & Vibrant CNN, with no more Fake News, or it could turn into a disaster for all, including me. Let’s see what happens? Wednesday Night at 8:00!!!” he wrote on Truth Social.

The backstory: Trump has at times had a frosty relationship with the news network, including suing CNN for defamation last year.

But as The Hill’s Brett Samuels and Dominick Mastrangelo reported last week, the Trump campaign is looking to rebuild the former president’s relationships with other media outlets beyond those that Trump has regularly been on, such as Fox News, Newsmax and OAN.

“Going outside the traditional Republican ‘comfort zone’ was a key to President Trump’s success in 2016,” a Trump adviser told Brett and Dominick. “Some other candidates are too afraid to take this step in their quest to defeat Joe Biden, and are afraid to do anything other than Fox News.”

The town hall also comes as Fox News recently settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion and later announced that Tucker Carlson had parted ways with the network. Its parent company, Fox Corp., reported a $50 million net loss for the first quarter of this year on Tuesday.

Recent polls show the former president dominating the presumptive 2024 White House field.