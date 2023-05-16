What to watch in Tuesday’s elections

Most political watchers and polls are viewing Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron as the frontrunner in that gubernatorial primary. Cameron has the backing of President Trump, but his fellow Republican and rival Kelly Craft, former U.N. ambassador, has the advantage of her family’s wealth and Republican state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles has grassroots support.

Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, nine Democrats are running to replace Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney. However, polls show that it’s really a five way race.

And that’s not the only race taking place in Pennsylvania this evening. The state’ 163rd House district is also up for grabs in a special election, and the state Supreme Court primary is also taking place.

In Jacksonville, Florida, local news anchor Donna Deegan (D) is running against JAX Chamber CEO Daniel Davis (R ) in the mayoral runoff after the two were the top vote getters in the March 21 primary for the seat.

The Hill’s Caroline Vakil breaks down all that you need to know about Tuesday’s elections.