DeSantis’s big moment

The exact details of when and how DeSantis will kick off his White House campaign aren’t yet clear, but The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that the governor is expected to file paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) next week, coinciding with his planned donor meeting in Miami on May 25.

It will be a major moment for DeSantis, who’s been expected for months to seek the White House but has said little publicly about his plans. The move will also put him in direct contention with former President Donald Trump, who’s already spent months attacking DeSantis in an effort to define the governor and weaken him before his campaign officially gets off the ground.

DeSantis was always expected to wait until after the Florida state legislature wrapped up its annual session to launch a campaign. But that session ended on May 6, and DeSantis’s allies have grown increasingly eager for a formal announcement, arguing that he simply can’t continue to dance around his presidential ambitions.

To be sure, DeSantis won’t be starting from scratch if and when he launches his presidential bid. He already has the support of a well-heeled super PAC, Never Back Down, which has been laying the groundwork for a national political operation in crucial primary states and running ads seeking to punch back against Trump’s attacks.

The group has also begun rounding up key endorsements; on Wednesday alone, 99 of the 113 Republicans in the Florida state legislature came out in support of the governor.

And in another sign that DeSantis is putting together a campaign team, his press secretary Bryan Griffin resigned from the governor’s office to take on a new role with Desantis’s political team.

Of course, DeSantis will have quite a bit of ground to make up in the 2024 race. Trump is polling well ahead of the Florida governor and is still far and away the favorite to win the GOP nomination. DeSantis and his allies have pushed back on the notion that his prospects have slipped in recent months, arguing that he’s not actually a candidate yet.

If he announces a campaign next week, however, that argument will go out the window.