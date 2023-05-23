|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DeSantis set to launch 2024 bid with Musk
|
The race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination is entering a new, more volatile phase this week as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) prepares to jump into the already-crowded field.
|
© Getty Images/Octavio Jones
|
The Florida governor is expected to announce his presidential campaign in a livestreamed chat with Twitter CEO Elon Musk tomorrow evening, according to multiple reports. The DeSantis campaign confirmed to The Hill that a “special Twitter Spaces” will take place on Wednesday at 6 pm ET.
DeSantis’s campaign launch would follow that of Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who kicked off his presidential bid on Monday with an event in North Charleston, S.C. He filed paperwork declaring his candidacy last week with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), but his Monday announcement brought his campaign out into the open.
And there’s still the possibility that even more candidates get into the race in the coming days. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is said to be nearing a campaign launch, while New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is also still weighing a bid and has said that he plans to make a decision by June.
The flurry of new and potential announcements means that the Republican primary field may grow even more crowded — a development that some in the party hoped to avoid, because they fear it could ease former President Donald Trump’s path to the GOP nomination next year.
Scott’s entrance into the race on Monday brought the list of major 2024 Republicans to six; Trump, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and radio host Larry Elder are also seeking the nomination.
It also raises questions about how the candidates will take on Trump, who still leads in early polling by wide margins. Christie has already signaled that he plans to take a head-on approach to the former president, and has taken shots at him over everything from Trump’s reluctance to participate in presidential primary debates to his comments on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
But others, like DeSantis, appear likely to take a hands-off approach to Trump. NBC News’ Natasha Korecki reported on Tuesday that the Florida governor will most likely brush off Trump’s daily attacks and will take him on only in more limited circumstances.
|
|
|
|
|
Anti-abortion group flexes political muscles
|
|
Nearly a year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion is still poised to play an outsized role in the 2024 elections.
Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a prominent anti-abortion rights group, has begun to ramp up pressure on GOP presidential candidates, urging them to stake out staunchly conservative positions on the issue and commit to backing a federal ban on the procedure.
In an effort to further that case, the group recently partnered with Kellyanne Conway, the longtime Republican pollster and former Trump adviser, to help train candidates on how to talk about their stance on abortion rights.
“Pro-lifers must be clear, crisp, compelling and, yes, compassionate in saving lives and appealing to hearts and minds,” Conway said in a statement to The Hill.
“States’ rights are essential, but leaders in Washington also must support our first freedom, the right to life. More than 70% of the country agrees that abortion not past the first trimester, e.g., 15 weeks, is reasonable, yet 100% of Democrats insist on abortion, anytime, anywhere, anyone. They deny science, sonograms and sensibility.”
Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America flexed its political muscles last month when it openly criticized Trump after he suggested that abortion restrictions should be left up to individual states rather than the federal government. Trump eventually met with the group’s president Marjorie Dannenfelser to smooth things out.
Dannenfelser said after her meeting with Trump that she had been having similar conversations with “all other GOP presidential hopefuls.” The group has made clear that it won’t back any candidate who doesn’t support at least a 15-week federal abortion ban.
|
|
|
|
No Republican presidential hopeful has come anywhere near Trump when it comes to congressional endorsements. But DeSantis added one more member to his list on Tuesday: Rep. Rich McCormick (R-Ga.).
McCormick’s endorsement makes him the most prominent Georgia Republican yet to weigh in on the 2024 presidential race. In a statement, McCormick cast DeSantis as the future of the Republican Party, arguing that the country is in need of a new political voice.
“We need a warrior who will do whatever it takes to champion conservative values and safeguard the next generation,” McCormick said in a statement. “When it comes to the 2024 election, I’ve made my choice: Governor Ron DeSantis is battle-tested and ready to be our next President.”
“But most of all, this election is not about the past, it’s about the future – who can lift us up? Who can inspire a Nation? Who can lead us forward? That’s Governor Ron DeSantis – a bold conservative, a man of character and conviction, a champion of our values.”
So far, four other House members – Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), Chip Roy (R-Texas), Laurel Lee (R-Fla.) and Bob Good (R-Va.) – have picked DeSantis over Trump in the 2024 race. That pales in comparison to Trump, who’s amassed endorsements from more than 50 House Republicans, but still puts the Florida governor ahead of most of his likely Republican rivals.
|
|
|
|
|
