DeSantis set to launch 2024 bid with Musk 

The Florida governor is expected to announce his presidential campaign in a livestreamed chat with Twitter CEO Elon Musk tomorrow evening, according to multiple reports. The DeSantis campaign confirmed to The Hill that a “special Twitter Spaces” will take place on Wednesday at 6 pm ET.

DeSantis’s campaign launch would follow that of Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who kicked off his presidential bid on Monday with an event in North Charleston, S.C. He filed paperwork declaring his candidacy last week with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), but his Monday announcement brought his campaign out into the open.

And there’s still the possibility that even more candidates get into the race in the coming days. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is said to be nearing a campaign launch, while New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is also still weighing a bid and has said that he plans to make a decision by June.

The flurry of new and potential announcements means that the Republican primary field may grow even more crowded — a development that some in the party hoped to avoid, because they fear it could ease former President Donald Trump’s path to the GOP nomination next year.

Scott’s entrance into the race on Monday brought the list of major 2024 Republicans to six; Trump, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and radio host Larry Elder are also seeking the nomination.

It also raises questions about how the candidates will take on Trump, who still leads in early polling by wide margins. Christie has already signaled that he plans to take a head-on approach to the former president, and has taken shots at him over everything from Trump’s reluctance to participate in presidential primary debates to his comments on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But others, like DeSantis, appear likely to take a hands-off approach to Trump. NBC News’ Natasha Korecki reported on Tuesday that the Florida governor will most likely brush off Trump’s daily attacks and will take him on only in more limited circumstances.