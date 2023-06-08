How a Trump indictment could affect 2024

There are a lot of questions surrounding the investigation, but here’s what we know so far:

Trump’s attorneys met on Monday with Justice Department officials, including Special Counsel Jack Smith, who’s leading the probe into whether Trump mishandled classified documents taken with him after he left the White House in 2021.

There are also reports that a federal grand jury in Florida is meeting this week after a lengthy hiatus. On Wednesday, Taylor Budowich, a longtime Trump aide who now heads up the main super PAC supporting his 2024 presidential bid, appeared before the grand jury and was reportedly asked about a past public statement suggesting that Trump had not retained classified documents after he left the White House.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that prosecutors had told Trump’s attorneys that the former president is a target of their investigation, signaling that charges could be imminent.

The growing field of 2024 Republican presidential hopefuls has so far said little about the possible charges. And even if he is charged, Trump would still be allowed to continue his campaign. Yet an indictment in the case could pave the way for the former president’s challengers to level new accusations of impropriety and unfitness for office against the primary’s current front-runner.

To be sure, after Trump was charged in Manhattan earlier this year for his alleged involvement in a hush-money scheme, his Republican rivals largely came to his defense, casting that indictment as the work of a liberal district attorney intent on weaponizing the justice system.

But the primary fight has intensified since then, especially with the entrance of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis into the race. While DeSantis (mostly) defended Trump after the Manhattan indictment, the two have fought bitterly in recent weeks, signaling the beginning of a new, more contentious phase of the race.

There are also newer entrants, like former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who has indicated that he’ll take a more direct approach to attacking Trump than some of the other candidates. A federal indictment in the classified documents investigation would almost certainly fuel Christie’s efforts.