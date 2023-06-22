A head-scratching entry in the GOP 2024 primary

Hurd, a moderate Republican and Trump critic, shared the news on “CBS Mornings.”

“This is a decision that my wife and I decided to do because we live in complicated times and we need common sense,” Hurd said during the appearance. “There are a number of generational-defining challenges that we’re faced with in the United States of America.”

“And to be honest, I’m pissed that we’re not talking about these things. I’m pissed that our elected officials are telling us to hate our neighbors,” he continued. “Our neighbors are not our enemies. They’re our fellow Americans who we just happen to have a disagreement with.”

The Republican presidential field has grown exponentially in recent weeks. Last week, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced his presidential campaign. And earlier this month, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum jumped into the field.

The growing field is strikingly similar to the growing presidential field Republicans saw in 2016, which has former President Trump’s critics warning that the more Republicans running will only benefit him mathematically in the contest.