|
|
|
|
Campaign Report
|
Campaign Report
|
|
|
A head-scratching entry in the GOP 2024 primary
|
The 2024 Republican presidential primary continues to grow, as former Rep. Will Hurd into the crowded field on Thursday – giving some déjà vu of the 2016 GOP presidential primary.
|
© AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
|
Hurd, a moderate Republican and Trump critic, shared the news on “CBS Mornings.”
“This is a decision that my wife and I decided to do because we live in complicated times and we need common sense,” Hurd said during the appearance. “There are a number of generational-defining challenges that we’re faced with in the United States of America.”
“And to be honest, I’m pissed that we’re not talking about these things. I’m pissed that our elected officials are telling us to hate our neighbors,” he continued. “Our neighbors are not our enemies. They’re our fellow Americans who we just happen to have a disagreement with.”
The Republican presidential field has grown exponentially in recent weeks. Last week, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced his presidential campaign. And earlier this month, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum jumped into the field.
The growing field is strikingly similar to the growing presidential field Republicans saw in 2016, which has former President Trump’s critics warning that the more Republicans running will only benefit him mathematically in the contest.
|
Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, I’m Julia Manchester. Each week we track the key stories you need to know to stay ahead of the 2024 election and who will set the agenda in Washington.
|
|
|
|
Key election stories and other recent campaign coverage:
|
|
|
President Biden’s disapproval rating has ticked up to include a slim majority of voters, according to a poll. In an Emerson College poll released Thursday, 51 percent of respondents said they disapprove of Biden’s performance a president, up 2 percentage points from April. Just 41 percent of voters approved of Biden’s job as president, which is consistent with the April poll. The poll included more than 1,000 voters and …
|
|
|
|
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) lashed out at former President Trump on Thursday after being asked whether he would support Trump if he became the GOP nominee next year. “What I would say is this: When you are saying that [former New York Gov. Andrew] Cuomo did better on COVID than Florida did, you are revealing yourself to just be full of it,” DeSantis responded. “Nobody believes that,” he …
|
|
|
|
Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) has received an endorsement from EMILY’s List, a group that backs female candidates who support abortion rights, in her run for Delaware’s Senate seat. The organization said in a Thursday release that Blunt Rochester has been a “champion for women and families for her entire career” and has a record of working to improve people’s lives, fight for those who are vulnerable and defend civil …
|
|
|
|
Upcoming news themes and events we’re watching:
|
- 119 days until Louisiana’s gubernatorial primary
-
143 days until Kentucky’s and Mississippi’s gubernatorial generals
- 502 days until the 2024 general election
|
|
|
Trump sees post-indictment dip in polls
|
|
New polling out this week shows that Trump continues to dominate the Republican primary field, but it appears that his indictment earlier this month in the classified document case may be slowing him down.
An Emerson College national poll released on Thursday showed Trump still leading the primary pack with 59 percent support among Republican primary voters, while DeSantis trails at 21 percent. However, the former president’s support is down 3 points, from 62 percent in the last Emerson College poll in April, while DeSantis is up 5 points from 16 percent.
Meanwhile, a CNN poll released on Tuesday showed Trump’s support among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents slipping 6 points since he was indicted. The same poll showed DeSantis’s second-place position at 25 percent remained unchanged since last month.
However, Trump is by and large still considered the frontrunner in the primary, with the Real Clear Politics polling average showing Trump leading with 51.9 percent support, while DeSantis trails at 21.1 percent.
|
|
|
Branch out with a different read from The Hill:
|
|
|
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) campaign announced the endorsements of 15 South Carolina state lawmakers Thursday ahead of his visit there. DeSantis is scheduled to campaign in North Augusta, S.C., later in the day, and the endorsements come as the Florida governor is looking to build momentum in early presidential primary states. “Governor DeSantis’ leadership has made Florida a refuge for those seeking freedom in a …
|
|
|
Local and state headlines regarding campaigns and elections:
|
-
When is DeSantis governing vs. campaigning? The line–and the ethics–can be blurry (The Miami Herald)
-
Anti-abortion leaders tell presidential candidates to embrace national ban to win caucuses (The Des Moines Register)
-
House Republicans censured Adam Schiff. He couldn’t be happier (The Los Angeles Times)
|
|
|
Election news we’ve flagged from other outlets:
|
|
|
Key stories on The Hill right now:
|
|
|
House Republicans on Thursday neutered an effort to impeach President Biden, punting the resolution to a pair of committees and avoiding — for now — a politically perilous vote that threatened to split the GOP and undermine the party’s various investigations into the White House. The 219-208 party-line vote ends a two-day clash … Read more
|
|
Rep. George Santos’s (R-N.Y.) father and aunt financially backed his criminal bail, according to newly unsealed court documents. The release of their names — father Gercino dos Santos and aunt Elma Preven — on Thursday is the latest iteration of a months-long saga surrounding Santos, the federally indicted first-term lawmaker who has come … Read more
|
|
|
Opinions related to campaigns and elections submitted to The Hill:
|
|
|
You’re all caught up. See you next time!