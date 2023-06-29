SCOTUS enters the 2024 chat

The decision was largely hailed by the 2024 GOP presidential contenders, including former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). Trump said that the decision handed down today was “a great day for America” while DeSantis said that “the Supreme Court has correctly upheld the Constitution and ended discrimination by colleges and universities.”

At least one candidate – former Vice President Pence – is already using the decision to highlight their involvement in the appointment of the justices. We could likely start hearing a similar tune from Trump on that on the campaign trail, too.

The Hill’s Caroline Vakil and Julia Manchester have more on what each of the GOP candidates have said about the SCOTUS decision so far here.

Meanwhile, President Biden argued that the country couldn’t allow the justices’ ruling “to be the last word” in remarks he delivered later on Thursday.

“While the court can render a decision, it cannot change what America stands for. America is an idea — an idea —unique in the world. An idea of hope and opportunity. Of possibilities. Of giving everyone a fair shot,” Biden said.

The president also took a jab at the Supreme Court on his way out of the East Room where he delivered his remarks when a reporter asked him if the high court had “gone rogue.”

“This is not a normal court,” Biden said.