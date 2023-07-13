Democrats’ third-party worries grow

Cornel West, a philosopher, Ivy League academic and leftist, recently announced his presidential run with the Green Party, raising the stakes for Democrats in an already precarious election.

As The Hill’s Hanna Trudo reports, West’s challenge as a third-party candidate is stirring up unpleasant flashbacks to Hilary Clinton’s loss in 2016. Many in Clinton’s orbit blamed Green Party nominee Jill Stein as a factor in her loss to Trump.

“In 2016, the Green Party played an outsized role in tipping the election to Donald Trump,” wrote David Axelrod, who served as former President Obama’s chief strategist, on Twitter last weekend. “Now, with Cornel West as their likely nominee, they could easily do it again. Risky business.”

In response to West’s bid, Biden’s allies are calling for unity ahead of what could be an unpredictable fight against the twice-impeached former president.

“This is not the time in order to experiment. This is not the time to play around on the margins,” warned DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison, a close Biden confidant, over the weekend.

West is not the only third-party challenge Democrats may face.

No Labels, an organization advocating for a third-party candidate, is hosting Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) at its New Hampshire town hall next Monday. The senator’s appearance as a keynote speaker adds to growing speculation that he will make a third-party run.

Manchin is up for reelection next year and while he has yet to announce his 2024 plans, he has not ruled out a presidential bid.