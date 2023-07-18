Trump faces more charges ahead of 2024

Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social platform, saying that special counsel Jack Smith had sent him a “target letter” informing him he’s a focus of the Justice Department investigation.

The receipt of such a letter indicates that Trump could soon face federal charges in the DOJ probe, which is investigating his efforts to stay in power following his loss to President Biden in the 2020 election.

“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an arrest and indictment,” Trump said in his statement.

It would be the third time Trump was charged with a crime this year, and the second time he was hit with federal charges. Yet the impact it could have on the 2024 election remains unclear, and Trump continues to lead in most state and national polling.

Some of his GOP rivals in the 2024 primary have already responded to the news, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) saying Trump “should have come out more forcefully” against the Capitol rioters on Jan. 6.

Nikki Haley, who served as Trump’s ambassador to the U.N. and later criticized Trump in the immediate aftermath of the insurrection, bemoaned the “drama” surrounding her ex-boss in an interview after news of the letter.

“It’s gonna keep on going,” she said in an interview on Fox News. “I mean the rest of this primary election is gonna be in reference to Trump. It’s gonna be about lawsuits, it’s gonna be about legal fees, it’s gonna be about judges, and it’s just gonna continue to be a further and further distraction.”

Trump himself is likely to further address the possible charges during a town hall in Iowa with Fox’s Sean Hannity. The event will be pre-taped and is set to air tonight at 9 p.m. ET.