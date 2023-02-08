Defense & National Security — Balloon part of vast Chinese surveillance, US says

The U.S. intelligence community has revealed that the Chinese spy balloon shot down this past weekend is part of a sweeping surveillance program run by Beijing’s military, with many similar airships seen over at least five different continents and regions in the past several years.

We’ll share what we know so far about the Chinese spy program and where other balloons have been spotted. Plus, details about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s surprise visit to London and what he asked for while there, and President Biden’s latest remarks about the war in Ukraine.

US intel: Balloon part of larger surveillance program

The U.S. intelligence community has found that the Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday is connected to a larger surveillance program run by Beijing’s government, the Pentagon’s top spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

Along with the balloon that traversed U.S. airspace last week, the Defense Department is aware of at least four previous balloons that have flown over U.S. territory, press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters.



told reporters. “This is what we assess as part of a larger Chinese surveillance balloon program,” Ryder said. “This is a program that’s been operated for several years.”

Earlier: The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that American intelligence agencies linked the Chinese balloon to a wide-reaching surveillance program run by the People’s Liberation Army and operating partly out of Hainan province off the country’s south coast.

And on Saturday, senior Pentagon officials hinted at a larger Chinese high-altitude surveillance program, pointing to another balloon that was observed transiting Central and South America.

Spreading the word: The official also confirmed that Washington has been briefing allies and partners who have also been the target of such surveillance.

Ryder on Wednesday said the airships have been seen over five continents and regions including North America, South America, Europe and southeast and east Asia.

What were they looking for?: In the case of the latest balloon, Beijing was looking to “surveil strategic sites to include some of our strategic bases in the continental United States,” Ryder said.

The Chinese spy balloon has set off a torrent of questions as to how often such flying objects have made their way over U.S. territory and what intelligence the airships have been able to gather.

Closing an intelligence gap: In some instances, after a spy balloon had left U.S. airspace, subsequent intelligence analysis led officials to realize the previously unidentified aerial object belonged to the Chinese, Ryder said.

Ryder also said the long period with which the balloon traversed the country allowed the U.S. military to gain more information on the Chinese surveillance program and “apply that information to increase our ability to track these kinds of objects” and defend the skies.

SPY BALLOON OFFERS WORRYING TRIAL RUN FOR A BIGGER CRISIS

The U.S. downing of a Chinese spy balloon over the weekend is offering Washington and Beijing a dress rehearsal for an unexpected crisis — and the results are concerning.

While the incident has deepened distrust and suspicion between U.S. and Chinese officials and delayed strategic talks meant to stabilize the relationship, the risk of dangerous confrontation between the two global superpowers appears low.

Still, the battle between Republicans and Democrats — in a partisan atmosphere where China is seen as America’s biggest foe ideologically and economically — has the potential to inflame crises into dangerous territory.

Zelensky visits London, pushes for more fighter jets

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to London on Wednesday to address the United Kingdom’s Parliament, telling British lawmakers and allies that his country will need more advanced weapons, including modern fighter jets, to fend off Russian forces.

Zelensky made a plea to the crowded British group packed inside the 900-year-old Westminster Hall, asking for not just weapons but also more sanctions against supporters of Russia’s war in Ukraine.



“I’m not just speaking about weapons. We’ve proved together that the world truly helps those who are brave in defending freedom,” the Ukrainian leader said, but “evil is still around today and the battle continues.”

A plea for fighter jets: Zelensky noted King Charles III once trained as a jet pilot, using it to segue into an ask for modern fighter jets.

“Provide us with modern planes to empower and protect pilots who will be protecting us,” Zelensky said.

Kyiv has been pushing since the war began to secure modern fighter jets from the U.S. and NATO allies to replace its aging fleet.

New training: As Zelensky touched down in England on a Royal Air Force plane, the U.K. announced a new program to train Ukrainian pilots on modern fighter jets.

Ukrainians have also just completed a similar program to train on Britain’s Challenger 2 main battle tanks, which the country announced last month for Ukraine.

More on the visit: During his visit, Zelensky will meet with King Charles III, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the nation’s military chiefs.

Sunak on Wednesday said “President Zelenskyy’s visit to the UK is a testament to his country’s courage, determination and fight, and a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries.”

CONGRESS UNITES BEHIND UKRAINE

Lawmakers stood for a rare bipartisan ovation in support of Ukraine as President Biden asked Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova to stand up and called Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion a “test for the ages.”

Biden’s remarks before a Republican-controlled House of Representatives come as a small but vocal group of GOP lawmakers have criticized U.S. assistance to Ukraine and as popular support among Republican voters for U.S. support for Kyiv is sliding.

A united front: However, the president boasted that the country has remained united along with its allies in standing together with Kyiv ahead of the one-year mark of Moscow’s aggression.

“Putin’s invasion has been a test for the ages, a test for America, a test for the world,” the president said, describing Russia’s invasion as a “murderous assault” that evokes the worst images of death and destruction in Europe during World War II.

“Together, we did what America always does at our best. We led. We united NATO and built a global coalition. We stood against Putin’s aggression. We stood with the Ukrainian people,” he said.

