Confusion abounds on UFO origins

The White House has a new leading theory on the origins of the UFOs: They were tied to some commercial or benign purpose.

The Biden administration also made clear there is no known connection of the latest objects to China, which sent a massive spy balloon across the U.S. earlier this month.

Senators left a classified briefing on Tuesday with very few answers to their questions.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) questioned why a company didn’t come forward to claim the objects if they were commercial and noted the objects are still unidentified.

“They’re not at a stage where they’re going to categorically identify them,” Tillis said. “They’re balloons, blimps, a number of other things.”

Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.), the ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, also questioned the theory of commercial objects in an interview with The Hill.

“Balloons are launched for a whole lot of different reasons. But if you are launching them for a legitimate reason, most of the time somebody knows about it,” Smith said. “And nobody has claimed them, so it seems distinctly possible these things were up there for illegitimate reasons.”

Meanwhile, crews are working hard to recover the debris from the three UFOs shot down over Alaska, the Yukon in northwest Canada and Lake Huron in Michigan.

