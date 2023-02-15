US changes approach to patrolling skies after balloon

The Defense Department said that after the Chinese spy balloon flew over much of the U.S. earlier this month before being shot down, the military began paying closer attention to lower-altitude flying objects.

That led to the detection and elimination of three UFOs in the span of three days over the weekend.

The Biden administration announced this week the formation of an interagency task force to investigate the UFOs. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said one of the team’s new tasks will be to examine how they will respond to future aerial objects.

“We’re going to learn from these three events,” Kirby told reporters this week.

Bruce McClintock, the head of RAND Corporation’s Space Enterprise Initiative, said the Biden administration likely “overcorrected” on the weekend UFO shoot-downs after the Chinese spy balloon incident. But he believes the focus on lower-altitude objects is here to stay.

One debate right now is whether to use the Space Surveillance Network, which tracks and monitors objects in outer space, to help detect these lower-altitude threats above North America.

Enhanced surveillance would first have to start with a broader strategy on airspace engagement, said Andrew Chanin, the CEO and co-founder of ProcureAM, which manages an exchange-traded fund on the stock market investing in space and UFO detection technology.

UFOs flying through U.S. airspace are not new, with eyewitness accounts and photographs of strange aerial craft dating back decades.

While before there was a stigma in reporting these sightings, the U.S. government is now taking them seriously, and Congress recently passed legislation to form a new office to investigate what officials now refer to as unidentified aerial phenomenon.

Read what other experts think in the full report at thehill.com.