Spy balloon fully recovered after Navy search

U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) has announced the debris from the balloon, pulled up from the waters of the Atlantic, will head over to the FBI’s lab in Quantico, Va., for analysis.

While there’s certainly more to glean from the spy balloon, including its payload, the U.S. has already uncovered the fact that the surveillance device hosted antennas and was capable of collecting communications intelligence.

The Biden administration has been less successful with retrieving those three mysterious UFOs downed last weekend.

One of the objects fell into the deep waters of Lake Huron in Michigan, another plunged over the frozen waters of Alaska and the last is buried somewhere in the wilderness of Canada’s Yukon.

Canadian Chief of the Defense Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre said in a Wednesday Twitter thread the Yukon effort was “particularly challenging in the remote, mountainous area with deep snow, risk of avalanche, and harsh weather conditions.”

President Biden on Thursday attempted to ease public jitters in an address from the White House, informing Americans the UFOs were “most likely” related to commercial or research institutions.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said these UFOs may remain just that — unidentified (once) flying objects.

“It’s going to be very difficult to find them, let alone once you find that debris be able to do the forensics to identify it,” Kirby told reporters on Friday. “So I can’t promise you that we’ll know definitively one way or another.”

