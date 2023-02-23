United Nations calls for Russia to withdraw from Ukraine

The United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for Russia to withdraw from all territory in Ukraine was approved by member nations on a 141-7 vote.

The countries opposing the resolution included Belarus, Mali, Nicaragua, Russia, Syria, North Korea and Eritrea.

Russia picked up two additional votes from a previous UN vote on the war in October.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the vote will “go down in history.”

“On the one-year anniversary of this conflict, we will see where the nations of the world stand on the matter of peace in Ukraine,” Thomas-Greenfield said in remarks the day before the vote.

The resolution is purely symbolic, but it allows Ukraine and its allies to build a consensus against Russia.

General Assembly votes also serve as a key barometer for the success of each side of the war to sway international opinion.

Thirty-two countries also abstained from the vote, including China, South Africa and India.

India’s Ambassador to the U.N. Ruchira Kamboj said the resolution had “inherent limitations” and questions that needed to be answered.

South Africa, China and Russia are holding joint drills in the Indian Ocean this weekend.

The U.S. has also accused China of supplying nonlethal aid to Russia, and several officials warned Beijing is considering sending lethal aid.

Read more at The Hill’s Defense page.