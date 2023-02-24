US marks one year of Russia-Ukraine war

The Biden administration marked the one-year anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war on Friday with a slew of new sanctions and a $2 billion assistance package for Ukraine.

The latest security aid package includes 155-millimeter artillery rounds, Switchblade drones and ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, among other equipment.

In comments marking the anniversary, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that Russia poses a “historic threat to European security.”

“Today’s solemn anniversary is an opportunity for all who believe in freedom, rules, and sovereignty to recommit ourselves to supporting Ukraine’s brave defenders for the long haul—and to recall that the stakes of Russia’s war stretch far beyond Ukraine,” Austin said in a statement.

The Treasury and State Department, along with the Group of Seven (G-7) allies, sanctioned 200 entities and individuals from Russia and third-party countries across Europe, Asia and the Middle East accused of supporting Moscow’s war effort.

Those targeted include dozens of Russian financial institutions as well as officials and actors accused of helping Russia evade existing sanctions.

“Our actions today with our G7 partners show that we will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a statement.

Russia invaded Ukraine exactly one year ago. The war has caused tremendous losses on both sides, rattled the global economy and heightened U.S.-Russia tensions to levels not seen since the Cold War.

Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky said the first year of the war was defined by his people’s “resilience” and vowed to liberate his nation.

“One way or another, we will liberate all our lands. We will do everything for Ukraine to return,” Zelensky said in an address marking the anniversary. “We see the light of this victory.”

Read the latest Russia-Ukraine war coverage at TheHill.com, including our one-year anniversary series exploring multiple facets of the conflict.