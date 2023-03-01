US intel shakes up ‘Havana syndrome’ theory

A review conducted by intelligence agencies for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and released Wednesday probed a series of health incidents initially dubbed “Havana syndrome” after government employees in Cuba first reported experiencing mysterious neurological ailments there in 2016.

But the review attributed those conditions to other factors and noted that intelligence agencies — with varying degrees of confidence — deemed it was unlikely a U.S. adversary had such capabilities.

“Available intelligence consistently points against the involvement of U.S. adversaries in causing the reported incidents,” the report states.

“There is no credible evidence that a foreign adversary has a weapon or device that is causing AHIs,” referring to anomalous health incidents (AHI).

A redacted report said that methods included attempts to identify “suspicious persons near indecent sites” or other patterns among those affected.

Mark Zaid, an attorney representing roughly two dozen people experiencing AHIs, dismissed the report, arguing that the “absence of evidence is not evidence of absence.”

“Until the shrouds of secrecy are lifted and the analysis that led to today’s assertions are available and subject to proper challenge, the alleged conclusions are substantially worthless. But the damage it has caused to the morale of the victims, particularly by deflecting from the governments’ failure to evaluate all the evidence, is real and must be condemned,” Zaid said in a statement.

