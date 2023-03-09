trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense & National Security

Biden proposes Pentagon budget hike with eye on China, Russia

by Brad Dress - 03/09/23 6:49 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 03/09/23 6:49 PM ET

{beacon}
Tags 2024 budget Adam Smith Adam Smith defense budget Defense Department Jack Reed Jack Reed Joe Biden Mike Rogers Mike Rogers NDAA pentagon

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense & National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Prosecutors signal Trump may face criminal charges in hush money probe: report
  2. Daylight saving time: Here’s where mornings will be darkest after the ...
  3. House GOP launches probe into Jan. 6 panel
  4. ‘Weaponization’ subcommittee members spar over ‘Twitter Files’
  5. Santos accused of orchestrating credit card skimming operation
  6. Trump attorney admits misrepresenting evidence of election fraud
  7. House Republicans pass bill to ban federal officials from pressuring tech ...
  8. House Republicans refuse to join Democrats in denouncing white supremacy
  9. ‘Shut your mouth’: GOP senator clashes with union leader during hearing
  10. Biden’s $6.8 trillion budget proposes tax hikes on wealthy to reduce deficit, ...
  11. Artificial intelligence will destroy ‘laptop class’ workers
  12. Netanyahu’s judicial reforms have US lawmakers worried about Israeli democracy
  13. House votes to overturn Biden administration water regulation
  14. McConnell suffered concussion, will remain hospitalized for a few days 
  15. Five takeaways from Biden’s $6.8 trillion budget 
  16. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  17. Florida voters back DeSantis, Trump over Biden, but oppose GOP bills on ...
  18. House GOP organizing trip to see jailed Jan. 6 defendants, led by Marjorie ...
Load more

Video

See all Video