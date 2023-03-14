Russian jet forces down US drone

The MQ-9 Reaper drone was flying over the Black Sea in international waters on Tuesday morning local time when it was flanked by two Russian jets.

One Russian jet flew in front of the drone and dumped fuel. A Russian jet also damaged the propeller of the drone and forced it down into the Black Sea.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters it was not uncommon for Russian jets to intercept American aircraft.

“But this one obviously is noteworthy because of how unsafe and unprofessional it was,” Kirby said.

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told The Hill the incident was “extremely unusual.”

“I’m not aware of an incident like this that’s occurred over the last year over there,” Kendall said.

The U.S. has operated across international airspace over the Black Sea for more than a year, predating Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Tuesday’s incident was all the more concerning as tensions have skyrocketed amid the war in Ukraine.

U.S. European Command said similar incidents “could lead to miscalculation and unintended escalation.”

Speaking on the Senate floor, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called the attack “brazen” and “dangerous.”

“I want to tell Mr. Putin, stop this behavior before you are the cause of an unintended escalation,” Schumer said. “We have seen this behavior from the Russian military before, and it will not deter the United States from conducting operations over the Black Sea.”

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Tuesday the department is working to summon the Russian ambassador to the U.S. for a discussion on the incident.

Stephen Twitty, a retired lieutenant general and former deputy commander of U.S. European Command, said the incident can be resolved and it was important Washington not escalate tensions any further.



“What we cannot do is jump with hotheadedness to take both of our countries into conflict,” Twitty told The Hill. “ This is about more than about the United States — this is about us and 29 other countries.”

