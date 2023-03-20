China’s Xi visits Moscow with Ukraine on agenda

Defense &
Putin, Xi meet in Moscow to discuss ongoing Ukraine war
Chinese leader Xi Jinping is in Russia for a three-day visit, with Russian President Vladimir Putin signaling he is open to working with China to resolve the war in Ukraine.
© Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File
Xi arrived in Moscow on Monday in his first trip to the country since Russia invaded Ukraine last year, a visit that the West sees as Beijing doubling down on its support for Moscow.
The meeting between the two leaders has been hailed by China as an opportunity to open “a new chapter of China-Russia friendship.” Putin, meanwhile, welcomed Xi’s plan for “settlement of the acute crisis in Ukraine.”
“My upcoming visit to Russia will be a journey of friendship, cooperation and peace,” Xi said in a statement announcing his trip. “I look forward to working with President Putin to jointly adopt a new vision, a new blueprint and new measures for the growth of China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in the years to come.”
China’s foreign ministry said Xi will be in Russia from Monday to Wednesday but did not offer other details on the trip, like what the two leaders may discuss. The Kremlin said Friday the leaders will discuss “pressing issues related to the future of relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between Russia and China.”
China called for a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine last month and released a 12-point plan in finding a resolution for the conflict. The plan includes ending hostilities, resuming peace talks and addressing the humanitarian crisis the war created.
The Biden administration has fiercely opposed China’s push for a ceasefire, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday accusing Xi of providing “diplomatic cover” to Putin during the visit.
Read the full report at TheHill.com.
How policy will affect defense and national security now and in
the future:
Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to travel to Moscow next week to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin – his first visit to Russia since Kremlin troops invaded Ukraine. The March 20 to 22 visit, also Xi’s first foreign trip since winning a third term as president, is seen by the West as a show of Beijing’s support for Moscow in its ailing war against Kyiv. Much speculation has …
The United States will send Ukraine another $350 million in military assistance including more missiles and air defense ammunition, the Biden administration announced Monday. The lethal aid package includes more ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and howitzers, as well as ammunition for Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, High-speed Anti-radiation missiles, anti-tank weapons …
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday said that he would respect a court’s decision regarding his testimony in front of the federal grand jury investigating former President Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021 rioting at the Capitol, saying he was not asserting executive privilege to block it.
|
Upcoming things we’re watching on our beat:
-
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley will head to Capitol Hill to testify on the fiscal 2024 budget request on Thursday.
-
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to testify to several House committees to talk about his department priorities on Thursday.
- VA Secretary Denis McDonough will appear before the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee on Thursday to speak on veteran programming needs.
|
Events in and around the defense world:
-
The Center for Strategic and International Studies and the Japan Institute of International Affairs will hold its 2023 U.S.-Japan Security Seminar at 9 a.m.
-
The Brookings Institution will hold a conversation on “The U.S. Army and American defense: Investing in modernization, readiness, and human capital,” at 10 a.m.
-
The Arms Control Association and the Chemical Weapons Convention Coalition will discuss “What to Expect at the fifth Chemical Weapons Convention Review Conference,” at 11 a.m.
-
The Atlantic Council will discuss “Bakhmut and beyond: Can Ukraine force Russia back this spring?” at 11 a.m.
