China’s Xi visits Moscow with Ukraine on agenda

Xi arrived in Moscow on Monday in his first trip to the country since Russia invaded Ukraine last year, a visit that the West sees as Beijing doubling down on its support for Moscow.

The meeting between the two leaders has been hailed by China as an opportunity to open “a new chapter of China-Russia friendship.” Putin, meanwhile, welcomed Xi’s plan for “settlement of the acute crisis in Ukraine.”

“My upcoming visit to Russia will be a journey of friendship, cooperation and peace,” Xi said in a statement announcing his trip. “I look forward to working with President Putin to jointly adopt a new vision, a new blueprint and new measures for the growth of China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in the years to come.”

China’s foreign ministry said Xi will be in Russia from Monday to Wednesday but did not offer other details on the trip, like what the two leaders may discuss. The Kremlin said Friday the leaders will discuss “pressing issues related to the future of relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between Russia and China.”

China called for a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine last month and released a 12-point plan in finding a resolution for the conflict. The plan includes ending hostilities, resuming peace talks and addressing the humanitarian crisis the war created.

The Biden administration has fiercely opposed China’s push for a ceasefire, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday accusing Xi of providing “diplomatic cover” to Putin during the visit.

Read the full report at TheHill.com.