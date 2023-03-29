trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense & National Security

Senate votes to repeal Iraq war authorizations

by Ellen Mitchell - 03/29/23 7:55 PM ET
by Ellen Mitchell - 03/29/23 7:55 PM ET

{beacon}
Tags Authorizations for Use of Military Force Gulf war Iraq War Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy Mike Johnson Senate Tim Kaine Tim Kaine Todd Young

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense & National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP rift exposed as senators warn McCarthy against Iraq vote
  2. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  3. WATCH: Lawmakers get in shouting match outside House floor over gun control
  4. Sanders, Mullin get in back-and-forth over Vermont senator’s net worth during ...
  5. Hawley, Paul clash on floor over TikTok ban 
  6. Trump praises Manhattan grand jury a week after predicted arrest
  7. Christie ups profile with acerbic attacks on Trump
  8. ‘Not trying to ban booty videos’: Paul blocks Hawley’s TikTok bill as ...
  9. Twitter restricts Greene’s congressional account over ‘vengeance’ post
  10. ‘I just think you’re wrong’: Democrats, Schultz tangle in Starbucks ...
  11. Zelensky invites China’s Xi to visit Ukraine
  12. Arizona governor’s press secretary resigns after tweet suggesting violence
  13. Trump appeals order directing Meadows, other aides to testify in Jan. 6 probe
  14. Here is where the debate on Social Security and Medicare stands in Congress
  15. Senate votes to end COVID-19 national emergency
  16. Wisconsin state senate candidate says he ‘certainly would ...
  17. Rand Paul plans to block Josh Hawley bill to ban TikTok
  18. Kentucky lawmakers override veto of transgender bill targeting youth
Load more

Video

See all Video