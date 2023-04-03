trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense & National Security

US military to open four new bases in the Philippines

by Ellen Mitchell - 04/03/23 7:46 PM ET
by Ellen Mitchell - 04/03/23 7:46 PM ET

{beacon}
Tags Beijing Cagayan China Jens Stoltenberg Lal-lo Airport Naval base Philippines South China Sea Spratly Islands

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense & National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. North Dakota legislature fails to override veto of transgender pronoun bill
  2. 13 questions and answers on Trump’s indictment
  3. Seaweed bloom reaches record size: ‘Major beaching events are inevitable’
  4. Finland to join NATO on Tuesday. What will it take for Sweden to follow?
  5. NYC mayor warns Greene over Trump: 'Be on your best behavior'
  6. Tennessee lawmakers stripped of committees after joining gun violence protests
  7. Texas judge orders banned books returned to library shelves
  8. Who is Juan Merchan, the judge overseeing Trump’s arraignment
  9. Will Trump be muzzled? Judge faces critical gag order choice 
  10. Disney chief knocks DeSantis’s attacks on company as ‘anti-Florida’
  11. Greene says NYC mayor is ‘delusional,’ trying to curb her First Amendment ...
  12. Trump’s lawyers argue against cameras in courtroom: Would create ...
  13. Asa Hutchinson hits Trump over ‘J6 Prison Choir’ song
  14. Republicans grapple with their weakness among Generation Z voters
  15. Chris Christie calls Trump camp’s ‘bravado’ over indictment ‘baloney’
  16. Home prices soar suddenly after several months of declines
  17. Barr: Trump should not testify in hush money case because ‘he lacks all self ...
  18. Satellite images show dozens of Russian trenches built across Crimea: report
Load more

Video

See all Video