Secret NATO documents surface online

The documents, which Ukraine has called false, appear to show munition expenditures, training operations and casualty rates in the war.

They do not reveal any major plans for Ukraine ahead of an expected spring counter-offensive, but Russian sources have begun spreading the documents on Telegram to hundreds of thousands of followers.

Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh did not say whether the documents were authentic.

“We are aware of the reports of social media posts, and the Department is reviewing the matter,” Singh said in a statement.

The documents, dated from March and February of this year, show that many more Ukrainian troops have died in combat than Russian forces, if the NATO estimates are true.

NATO’s estimate for Ukrainian forces killed in action is 61,000 to 71,000. Western officials have previously estimated around 100,00 casualties for Kyiv.

That’s compared to just 16,000 to 17,000 Russian forces, when Pentagon officials have publicly estimated up to 200,000 killed or wounded for Moscow.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, called it a Russian “bluff.”

“Russia is looking for any way to intercept the information initiative, to try to influence the scenario plans of Ukraine’s counteroffensive,” Podolyak wrote on Telegram.

The New York Times first reported the news, and analysts told the newspaper that Russian actors may have altered the documents.

Other documents show the expenditure of munitions for rocket launch systems and artillery shells provided to Kyiv, along with information about Ukrainian brigades, such as vehicles and equipment.

The rest were rather routine, including visuals and updates of the ongoing war in eastern Ukraine.

Aric Toler, the director of research and training at investigative firm Bellingcat, said in a Twitter thread that the documents surfaced as early as March on chat forums.



But it’s unclear who may have leaked them and why they are picking up attention just now.

Toler also showed images of what he claimed were the original documents before they were altered, which showed a range of 16,000 to roughly 17,000 Ukrainian casualties and 35,000 to about 43,000 Russian casualties.

Politico also determined the documents to have been altered based on a comparison of the original ones that surfaced on the chat forum Discord in early March and the apparently edited ones circulating online now.

