Sudan to get three-day ceasefire

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the ceasefire, to begin at midnight local time, after hundreds of people were killed and thousands wounded by the fighting in Khartoum.

Blinken, in a statement, said the U.S. urged the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces to “immediately and fully uphold the ceasefire,” following more than a week of fighting where other attempts to halt hostilities have failed to take hold.

The secretary said the U.S. is working with regional, international and local civilian Sudanese partners to create a committee to “to oversee the negotiation, conclusion, and implementation of a permanent cessation of hostilities and humanitarian arrangements in Sudan.

“We will continue to work with the Sudanese parties and our partners toward the shared goal of a return to civilian government in Sudan,” the secretary said.

Fighting broke out in mid-April between rival military groups headed by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who has the support of Sudan’s Armed Forces, and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, who has control of the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces.

The World Health Organization said Friday that more than 400 people have been killed in the fighting and more than 3,000 wounded.

Burhan had taken control of the country in a military coup in October 2021, suppressing a civilian-military transitional government that was put in place following a grassroots revolution in early 2019 that ousted decades-long strongman Omar al-Bashir.

Thousands of people are reportedly fleeing Khartoum amid the military conflict. The U.S. military on Sunday carried out a high-stakes evacuation of nearly 100 government personnel from the U.S. embassy in the capital.

And while U.S. officials have said they don’t have a plan to launch a large-scale evacuation of American citizens, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday that there are “intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets” operating over the land evacuation route from Khartoum to the Port of Sudan to help facilitate safe travel for anyone fleeing the capital, to include Americans.

Read the full report at TheHill.com.