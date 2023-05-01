White House says Russian casualties ‘stunning’

Among those killed, nearly half were believed to be soldiers from the private military company Wagner Group, which is heavily involved in the grinding fight for Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, White House national security council spokesman John Kirby said Monday.

“Russia has exhausted its military stockpiles and its armed forces,” Kirby told reporters. “Just since December, we estimate that Russia has suffered more than 100,000 casualties, including over 20,000 killed in action. . . . It’s really stunning, these numbers.”

Kirby said the source of the new 100,000 figure is “based on some downgraded intelligence that we’ve been able to collect,” though he did not elaborate further.

He would not give the estimated number of Ukrainian casualties, deferring to Kyiv for that information.

“We’ve never talked about Ukrainian casualties in the war,” Kirby said. “I don’t suspect that we’re going to change that posture.”

Kirby attributed the high number of deaths among Wagner troops to a lack of “combat training, combat leadership, or any sense of organizational command and control,” noting that many of them were ex-prisoners released in order to fight in the war.

“The majority are ex-convicts, folks [Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin] went knocking around on doors in prison cells throughout Russia to throw human flesh at this fight,” he said.

He also shot down what he called “a ludicrous claim” from Prigozhin, who said Sunday that Wagner had only suffered 94 casualties.

