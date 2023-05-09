Russia’s Victory Day criticized for meager showing

Russia marked the nation’s triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II with a much less dramatic showing than in previous years, likely a reflection of the war in Ukraine.

The parade in Moscow’s Red Square featured just 8,000 soldiers, the lowest number since 2008. Last year, the parade saw around 11,000 troops participate.

Russia also canceled a jet flyover and rolled through just one Soviet-era tank during the celebration.

“We’re upset, but that’s all right,” one person watching the parade told The Associated Press. “It will be better in the future.”

Victory Day is a huge day of celebration for Russia, which lost millions of civilians and soldiers in World War II, referred to as the Great Patriotic War among the Russian people.

But this year’s day of observance comes as Russia fights a grinding war of attrition in Ukraine.

Ludmila Isurin, a professor at Ohio State University who studies east Europe, told The Hill the smaller showing may have been intentional.

She said Russian President Vladimir Putin knew his country “would not appreciate a big show of military might when their sons are dying.”



“It’s not really in their mentality to appreciate any grand celebration when the country is at war,” Isurin said.

A group overseeing the Immortal Regiment march also canceled the traditional event in which Russians march across cities nationwide sharing pictures of loved ones lost in World War II.

That may have been intended to stop grieving families from displaying photos of those killed in Ukraine, said Ecaterina Locoman, a senior lecturer of political science at the University of Pennsylvania.

We have the full report available at The Hill.com.