Tuberville hold on military nominees grinds Washington

In a May 5 letter, revealed Wednesday, Austin details the hits to national security and risks to military readiness due to Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-Ala.) hold on 184 general and flag officer nominations.

Tuberville has led the hold since February in protest of new Defense Department reproductive health policies that allow, among other stipulations, paid leave and reimbursement for service members who travel for an abortion.

The delays, which Austin says are “unprecedented in its scale and scope,” pose “a clear risk to U.S. military readiness, especially at this critical time,” he wrote in a letter to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

“This indefinite hold harms America’s national security and hinders the Pentagon’s normal operations,” Austin continued. “The longer that this hold persists, the greater the risk the U.S. military runs in every theater, every domain, and every Service.”

Austin was responding to an April 7 query from Warren, who asked the Pentagon chief about the national and military readiness impacts of Tuberville’s holds.

Tuberville late last month blocked an attempt from Warren to advance the nominees by refusing to join a unanimous confirmation vote, arguing federal funding cannot be used to perform abortions, except in cases of rape, incest or if the mother’s life is in danger.

The U.S. military, however, does not perform such procedures except in the three covered situations.

Among the most significant of the delays are 64 three- and four-star nominations for top positions that will become empty within the next four months, including the Army chief of staff, chief of Naval Operations, the commandant and assistant commandant of the Marine Corps, director of the National Security Agency, head of U.S. Cyber Command and commander of U.S. Northern Command.

“Without these leaders in place, the U.S. military will incur an unnecessary and unprecedented degree of risk at a moment when our adversaries may seek to test our resolve,” Austin warned.

On Wednesday, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) said he does not support Tuberville’s blanket hold.

“I don’t support putting a hold on military nominations, I don’t support that,” McConnell told reporters.

