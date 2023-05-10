trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense & National Security

Tuberville hold on military nominees grinds Washington

by Ellen Mitchell - 05/10/23 6:58 PM ET
by Ellen Mitchell - 05/10/23 6:58 PM ET

{beacon}
Tags Elizabeth Warren Lloyd Austin Lloyd Austin military promotions and nominations Mitch McConnell Sen. Elizabeth Warren Tommy Tuberville Tommy Tuberville

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense & National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie slams Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ response to E. Jean Carroll verdict
  2. Trump town hall on CNN: Live updates
  3. Georgia election workers say former Trump lawyer is dodging subpoena
  4. Progressive committee calls for Supreme Court subpoenas after Feinstein’s ...
  5. McConnell breaks with Tuberville over blanket hold on military nominees
  6. Tucker Carlson tweet announcing new Twitter show tops 100 million views 
  7. Ex-DC officer rips CNN for Trump town hall: He ‘tried to get me killed’
  8. Biden says he’s considering 14th Amendment as debt ceiling option
  9. George Santos in custody on 13 federal charges
  10. Former Trump press secretary says harassment was ‘really bad’
  11. Kremlin slams Poland for changing name of Russian city Kaliningrad
  12. Timing of Santos indictment does Republicans no favors
  13. Democrats have sinking feeling: Trump could beat Biden 
  14. George Santos is indicted: Five takeaways
  15. George Santos and life in deceptive times
  16. Schumer seeks to drive wedge in GOP: McCarthy was ‘lone holdout’ on default
  17. Tuberville’s office seeks to clarify his remarks on white nationalists in the ...
  18. Musk on Tucker Carlson’s Twitter show announcement: ‘We have not signed a ...
Load more

Video

See all Video