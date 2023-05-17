Pentagon’s No. 3 to leave in July

Kahl, who in 2021 was narrowly confirmed by the Senate after Republican members banded together to try to oppose him, will return to his former role as tenured professor at Stanford University, an official familiar with his plans told The Hill.

Under an agreement with Stanford, Kahl took a two-year leave of absence while he served as the Department of Defense’s (DOD) undersecretary for policy. That leave was set to be up in April, but Kahl extended it until summer to support Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and President Biden in the run-up to the NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, the official said.

NBC News first reported on Kahl’s impending departure, with Deputy Undersecretary for Policy Sasha Baker to take over the role in an acting capacity.

“Since his appointment, Dr. Kahl has been a trusted adviser and a resolute leader in our mission to safeguard American interests, both inside the Pentagon and across the interagency,” Austin said in a statement announcing Kahl’s departure.

“His strategic insights, deep understanding of international relations, and staunch commitment to strengthening our national defense have been crucial in shaping our policies, seizing geopolitical opportunities, and tackling a range of challenges around the world,” he added.

While the Pentagon’s top policymaker, Kahl has played a key part in shaping DOD’s National Defense Strategy and synchronizing billions of dollars in military aid delivered to Ukraine.

But he has faced harsh criticism from Republicans on Capitol Hill, with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), on Wednesday tweeting that the official’s departure was “a good day for America.”

During Kahl’s confirmation process two years ago, Republicans unified against him over tweets lambasting Trump administration officials and policies, as well as his support for the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

At the time, Kahl apologized for the “disrespectful” language in his tweets, pledging to approach the Pentagon job in a nonpartisan way.

The Senate eventually confirmed Kahl in a narrow 49-45 vote in April 2021, with no Republicans in the chamber voting for him.

Read the full report at thehill.com.