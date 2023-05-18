trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense & National Security

Pentagon acknowledges $3 billion accounting error in Ukraine aid

by Brad Dress - 05/18/23 7:32 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 05/18/23 7:32 PM ET

{beacon}
Tags Defense Department Defense spending Joe Biden Michael McCaul Mike Rogers pentagon russia Russia-Ukraine war ukraine Ukraine aid

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense & National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tensions flare in ‘weaponization’ panel hearing with sidelined FBI agents 
  2. Freedom Caucus says ‘no further discussion’ on debt ceiling until Senate ...
  3. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  4. Texas, Florida laws have Latinos rethinking where they live
  5. Cruz opens a probe into Anheuser-Busch over Dylan Mulvaney partnership
  6. McCarthy shifts, voices new confidence in debt ceiling deal
  7. Miami mayor says DeSantis ‘personal vendetta’ with Disney is costing state
  8. Greene plans to file articles of impeachment against Biden
  9. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  10. Pence ‘not terribly surprised’ to see Disney cancel Florida contract amid ...
  11. The Supreme Court may soon reverse a core legal tenet
  12. Bowman rips Greene for ‘reckless,’ ‘dangerous’ remarks about Capitol ...
  13. Biden can, and should, ignore the GOP’s debt suicide attempt
  14. Abbott confirms first bus of migrants has arrived in Colorado
  15. Florida New College students organize alternative graduation after DeSantis ...
  16. Florida Republican moves to expel Schiff from Congress
  17. The collapse of Russian influence is widening
  18. Hyundai, Kia agree to pay $200 million to settle lawsuit after rise in thefts
Load more

Video

See all Video