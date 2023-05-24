Ukraine likely responsible for Kremlin drone attack, US says

Intelligence officials do not know which unit was behind the drone attack, and it’s unclear if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky knew about it beforehand, The New York Times reported.

The U.S. has based its assessment off intercepted communications with both Ukraine and Russia, The Times reported, and has a low confidence in that estimate because it has yet to identify which specific unit was behind the attack.

The May 3 attack saw two drones attack the Kremlin in Moscow, but they caused little damage before Russia disabled them.

Ukraine has denied involvement in the drone attack, as it has for alleged attacks on Russian soil.

Russia has repeatedly blamed Ukraine — along with the U.S. — for the drone attack, viewing Washington as more than just a strategic partner for Kyiv.

According to The Times, U.S. officials also believe a pro-Ukraine group was behind the attack on the Nord Stream oil pipelines last year, a crucial source of revenue for Russia.

U.S. officials said some Ukrainian covert operations work largely independently and do not always have the sign off from Zelensky.

