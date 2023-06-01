Senate defense hawks voice frustration over debt ceiling bill

The debt limit bill faced another hurdle Thursday afternoon as a group of senators held up the legislation over a 1 percent, across-the-board spending cut that goes into effect if Congress fails to pass its spending bills on time.

The defense-minded Republican senators signaled they were willing to hold up the bill unless leaders commit to passing a defense supplemental later this year.

There are hopes that a deal could be reached by late Thursday.

“I certainly hope that we can get there,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said. “so that we’re never in a situation where we trigger the automatic 1 percent, across-the-board, indiscriminate cut.”

The debt limit bill, reached between Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and President Biden, passed the House on Wednesday night with bipartisan support.

The legislation raises the debt ceiling for two years and keeps nondefense spending flat in the 2024 fiscal year while capping that growth at 1 percent the following year.

Defense spending next fiscal year would match Biden’s budget request of $886 billion, but lawmakers expressed concern because that figure is a 3 percent increase from last year — slightly behind the rate of inflation.

The bill also includes the automatic 1 percent cut for all discretionary spending that is triggered if Congress fails to pass annual spending bills by the end of the fiscal year.

Graham, one of the most vocal opponents of the debt limit bill, also fumed about a lack of aid in the bill for Ukraine in the nation’s fight against Russia.

The senator protested that there was “not a penny in this bill to help Ukraine.”

“If we don’t do that, then we’re going to snatch defeat out of the jaws of victory,” he argued.

Republican senators want Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to promise a defense supplemental spending package to assist Ukraine, and potentially boost Pentagon spending, at the end of the year.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) argued on the Senate floor that foreign adversaries will grow bolder if defense cuts are made.

“We need a military to match this perilous moment,” Cotton said. “Protecting the safety and security of our people is our first and most fundamental responsibility.”

