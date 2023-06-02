trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense & National Security

Defense leaders ban drag shows on bases

by Ellen Mitchell - 06/02/23 6:39 PM ET
by Ellen Mitchell - 06/02/23 6:39 PM ET
{beacon}
Tags Defense Department drag Gen. Mark Milley Human Rights Campaign Kelley Robinson LGBTQ Lloyd Austin Nellis Air Force Base Rep. Mike Johnson

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense & National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene flips on public release of Jan. 6 tapes, claims it could ‘put the ...
  2. Biden falls on stage during Air Force graduation ceremony
  3. DeSantis shouts down heckler at South Carolina rally
  4. Political winners and losers from the debt ceiling drama 
  5. US military has been observing ‘metallic orbs’ making extraordinary ...
  6. Jordan, GOP ask DOJ to turn over details on FBI’s role in Trump investigation
  7. Senate passes measure to halt Biden’s student debt forgiveness
  8. Former Trump lawyer: Reported audio ‘eviscerates’ defense in documents ...
  9. In Ukraine, Russia is nearly down to its nukes
  10. Here are the senators who voted against the bill to raise the debt ceiling
  11. Trump demands recusal of judge overseeing hush money criminal case
  12. Why Alito, Kagan recusal decisions at Supreme Court raised eyebrows 
  13. RNC announces criteria to qualify for first 2024 presidential primary debate
  14. GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin sparks laughter with ‘I don’t want ...
  15. Trump rips Fox News for DeSantis coverage, says outlet ‘should embrace MAGA’
  16. Ukraine battles sky-high expectations ahead of counteroffensive
  17. Pentagon bans drag shows on military bases after GOP pressure
  18. NH Republican flips endorsement from Trump to DeSantis, citing criticism of Fox ...
Load more

Video

See all Video