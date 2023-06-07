trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense & National Security

Pentagon leaders warn of state laws’ impact on LGBTQ people

by Ellen Mitchell - 06/07/23 7:51 PM ET
by Ellen Mitchell - 06/07/23 7:51 PM ET

{beacon}
Tags Alex Wagner Antony Blinken FBI Gil Cisneros LGBTQ issues pentagon Pride Month saudi arabia Taiwan Strait US-Saudi relations

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Defense & National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP warns of pushback ahead of looming Trump indictment
  2. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  3. ‘Venue matters’: Trump charges could come from Florida federal grand jury
  4. Trump indictment talk puts spotlight on frayed Meadows relationship
  5. Democrats call for DHS inspector general to resign over deleted text messages
  6. Roberts, Kavanaugh side with liberal justices in Alabama voting rights victory 
  7. California, Texas make legal moves against Florida migrant flights
  8. Why Chris Licht didn’t stand a chance
  9. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  10. Gavin Newsom to sit with Fox News’s Hannity for interview
  11. House floor paralyzed by conservative revolt
  12. Newsom proposes constitutional amendment to restrict access to guns
  13. Biden slams GOP demands for FBI document as ‘bunch of malarkey’
  14. RFK Jr.’s rising profile sparks Democratic jitters
  15. El Niño officially arrives early: What it means for 2023 weather
  16. Political world braces for possible federal indictment of Trump
  17. Supreme Court strikes down Alabama congressional map in victory for voting ...
  18. Cuba denies Journal story about Chinese spy base
Load more

Video

See all Video