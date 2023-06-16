Bill markups set stage for culture war fights

Over the course of seven subcommittee gatherings Tuesday and Wednesday, the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) passed an initial round of markups for the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with plans to finalize the proposal in front of the full panel next week.

The GOP-controlled House Appropriations Committee, meanwhile, in closed session Thursday began to mark up its spending bill for the Pentagon that would fund the policies, weapons and equipment within the NDAA.

HASC Chairman Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) praised the bipartisan work of the seven subcommittees, but the months ahead have plenty of political land mines, from a fight over Space Command headquarters to abortion policies in the military.

Democrats are already uniting against the House appropriators’s draft bill, calling out a $1.1 billion cut to the salaries of civilian personnel, a $714 million reduction to climate change programs and a roughly $100 million cut to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts.

Other provisions would ban funding for critical race theory, diversity efforts, gender-affirming care and for drag queen events tied to story hours for children on military bases or to support military recruiting.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), ranking member on the Appropriations Committee, blasted the legislation for inserting “partisan riders that have nothing to do with national security.”

Republicans are “seeking to reverse bipartisan policies to have equality for women and to make it uncomfortable for LGBTQ+ Americans to serve in the military,” DeLauro said.

“Fostering an environment where every American who would willingly put their lives on the line to protect and serve this nation feels they are welcomed and supported should not be controversial,” she said in a statement, calling the bill “a nonstarter.”

Democrats on the panel are also upset about a provision that would bar the Pentagon from continuing a policy providing paid leave and reimbursing travel costs for service members who travel to get an abortion. That policy has attracted the ire of Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), who is holding up some 200 Pentagon nominees in protest.

In another contentious move, House Republicans inserted a provision in the markup to freeze spending to build the U.S. Space Command (Spacecom) headquarters until a final location is announced and justified in a report.

Read the full report at TheHill.com.